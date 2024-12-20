India slams separatist Pannun’s threats, demands US take envoy’s security seriously

India on Friday issued a strong condemnation of separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s threats against Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India’s Ambassador to the United States, urging Washington to address New Delhi's security concerns with utmost seriousness.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has raised the matter with US authorities and expects swift action to ensure the safety of its diplomats.

“We take such threats very seriously and have conveyed our concerns to the US government. In this instance as well, we expect them to treat our security concerns with due priority,” Jaiswal said, as reported by ANI.

Pannun’s threats target Indian envoy

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), recently issued a video threatening Ambassador Kwatra. Pannun accused Kwatra of being the "face of the India-Russia terror nexus" and claimed that pro-Khalistan groups were monitoring his activities. He alleged that the Indian diplomat was coordinating with Russian officials to counter Khalistani movements in North America.

US reaffirms commitment to diplomat safety

Responding to the threats, a US Embassy spokesperson reaffirmed America’s commitment to protecting all diplomatic personnel. “The US government is firmly committed to the security and safety of all diplomatic and consular personnel within its borders,” India Today quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Challenges in India-US ties

The developments come amid broader diplomatic challenges between India and the US, with two recent indictments — one involving a separatist leader and another related to an Indian billionaire — testing bilateral ties. Despite this, the outgoing Biden administration expressed confidence in overcoming these hurdles.

“I’m confident that we will be able to weather this appropriately,” a senior US administration official remarked on Tuesday.

India continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasising that ensuring the safety of its diplomats abroad remains a top priority.