'Don't fly Air India from November 1-19': SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens international passengers

Pro-Khalistani extremist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Monday threatened international passengers against boarding Air India flights from November 1-19. Pannun said as it is the "40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide, an attack could occur on an Air India flight."

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's recent threat to international passengers comes amid a diplomatic stalemate between India and Canada.

The recent standoff between India and Canada was triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada also went ahead to name outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma as a 'person of interest' along with other diplomats in its investigation into Nijjar's killing. After this, India recalled its outgoing High Commissioner to Canada.

Last week, Trudeau said that there was no hard evidence provided by Canada to back his allegations and that all of it was just based off of intel.

Pannun had issued a similar threat around the same time in 2023. Last year, Pannun released a video asking Sikhs to not fly Air India after November 19 as their lives could be in peril. He claimed that the Tata Group-owned airline would not be allowed to operate after November 19.

"We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India. From November 19, there will be a global blockade. Air India won't be allowed to operate. Sikh people, don't travel by Air India after November 19. You life can be in danger," the SFJ founder said.

He also claimed in the video that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport would be renamed. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had booked the Khalistani terrorist over his Air India threat video in 2023.

The NIA charged him with criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, and various offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In July 2020, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs designated Pannun as a terrorist on grounds of sedition and secessionism. Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) advocates for a separate Sikh state known as Khalistan.

At present, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a fugitive and has dual citizenship of the US and Canada.