India successfully test-fires Prithvi-II and Agni-I ballistic missiles; Know what they can strike

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles—Prithvi-II and Agni-I—from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha, as part of routine user trials conducted by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC).

"Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Prithvi-II and Agni-I - were successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha on July 17, 2025," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. "The launches validated all operational and technical parameters. These tests were conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command."

What is Prithvi-II?

Prithvi-II is a surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under India's Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. It has a range of around 250–350 km and can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. It uses a liquid propulsion system and is equipped with advanced inertial navigation technology for precision targeting.

What is Agni-I?

Agni-I is a short-to-medium range ballistic missile with a range of approximately 700–900 km. Designed as a strategic weapon system to fill the gap between the Prithvi series and longer-range Agni missiles, it is road and rail mobile and capable of carrying a 1,000 kg payload. Agni-I is also nuclear-capable and forms a key component of India’s credible minimum deterrence posture.