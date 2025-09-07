'India thwarted you, Lahore was breached': Ex-diplomat schools Shehbaz Sharif on 1965 conflict

Former diplomat KC Singh on Saturday hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his claims on the 1965 war, describing it as a distortion of history. Singh said the war was planned and initiated by Pakistan at a time when India was still reeling from the 1962 conflict with China and political turbulence following the death of Jawaharlal Nehru.

He argued that Pakistan entered the war with the latest tanks and aircraft, provided through its alliance with the United States, while India's leadership under Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was still finding its footing.

"Mr PM, 1965 War was planned & begun by Pakistan. It was the only Indo-Pak war Pak could’ve won, having latest planes & tanks- thanks to opportunistic alliance with US. How could India plan a war when Punjab faced a massive Punjabi-Suba agitation for a separate state. Nehru had died & PM Shastri was still unsettled. Indian army still hadn’t overcome setback of 1962 war with China," Singh wrote on X.

The former envoy said the attack was halted by Indian forces under the leadership of Lieutenant General Harbaksh Singh, who not only stopped Pakistan’s advance but also pushed into territory close to Lahore. He said the conflict ended in a draw, but for India it amounted to a victory because Pakistan’s objectives had been thwarted.

"Lt Gen Harbaksh Singh’s leadership & Indian defence forces managed to stall your attack & then intrude upto Lahore. The War ended in a draw. But for India it was like a win, having thwarted Pakistan. False slogans & lies won’t change historical facts," he added.

Singh's post came after Sharif, in his Defence and Martyrs Day address on 6 September, described the war as a moment of unity and resilience. He claimed Pakistan's armed forces, supported by the population, had foiled Indian aggression in 1965 and continued to demonstrate professionalism and strength under the leadership of the current army chief, General Asim Munir.

The Pakistani leader used the occasion to accuse India of provocations, to highlight the struggle in Kashmir, and to pledge further investment in defence modernisation. He also linked the commemorations to wider conflicts, voicing support for Palestinians in Gaza and condemning Israeli military actions.

Sharif argued that national defence could not be separated from economic stability and urged Pakistanis to rise above political divisions to achieve prosperity.