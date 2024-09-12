scorecardresearch
Business Today
India to buy anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys from the US for $52.8 million

India will buy High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys from the US for $52.8 million, according to a notification to the US Congress this week. The move is expected to enhance India’s capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations. 

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency notified the Senate Foreign Relations Committee: “The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The Congress will now review this proposed sale within 30 calendar days. 

The notification stated that the sale would support the “foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship” as well as improve the security of a “major defence partner” that also continues to be an “important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions”. 

WHAT ARE HAASW SONOBUOYS? 

Sonobuoys relay underwater sounds to remote processors. They are air-launched, expendable, electro-mechanical sensors capable of being used by airborne affordable antisubmarine warfare (ASW) warfighters.

India had requested to buy AN/SSQ-53O High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys, AN/ SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys, and AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys, for an estimated total cost is $52.8 million.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had approved the military sale of the anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys on August 23, as well as the related equipment. 

The cooperation agency in its notification said India would have no difficulty in absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.

Published on: Sep 12, 2024, 8:15 AM IST
