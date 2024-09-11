'Dishonesty. Rigged deal': Furious Donald Trump calls for ABC News shutdown after US Elections debate debacle

Former President Donald Trump has demanded the shutdown of ABC News, following what he called unfair treatment during his debate against Kamala Harris. Trump voiced his frustrations during an interview with Fox & Friends, claiming the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, were biased in favor of Harris, creating what he called a “rigged deal.”

Related Articles

Trump alleged that the moderators were constantly “correcting everything” he said while failing to fact-check Harris. “ABC took a big hit last night,” Trump said. “They’re a news organization—they have to be licensed to do it. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”

The former president’s criticisms of ABC News are part of a broader narrative he’s cultivated, claiming the mainstream media is biased against him. Trump contrasted his ABC debate experience with a previous debate on CNN, saying the latter was “much more honorable.”

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt referenced a report by the Media Research Center, a conservative organization that has accused outlets like ABC News of unfairly favoring Democratic candidates. The report, highlighted by right-wing outlets such as Breitbart and the Daily Wire, alleged that World News Tonight with David Muir was slanted in Harris’s favor.

The Fox & Friends segment also aired a montage of statements Harris made about Trump during the debate, with Earhardt suggesting Harris was spreading “lies.” The montage included Harris’s comments about Trump’s plans for Project 2025 and his potential support for a national abortion ban, as well as her remarks about Trump’s controversial comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump defended himself, asserting that his statements about Charlottesville had been taken out of context, insisting his words were “absolutely perfect.” He also claimed the “bloodbath” comment referenced by Harris was about the economy, not violence. “ABC News knew that, everybody knew that, frankly,” Trump added. “I think they lost a lot of credibility.”

Despite his grievances, Trump expressed satisfaction with his performance. “I think it was one of my best debates,” he concluded.