India to face 100% tariffs? US House moves Russia Sanctions bill, final vote tomorrow

Under Hoyer's proposed amendment, the countries specifically named are China, India, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, the UAE, Singapore, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

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The move comes as the US steps up pressure on countries continuing to trade in Russian crude oil, which Washington believes is helping fund Moscow's war in Ukraine. The legislation seeks to authorise President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on Russia's major oil trading partners.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening after 2 Democratic lawmakers broke ranks with the party and voted in favour of the Republicans.

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The Act, passed by the US Senate by an overwhelming 86-11 vote on August 7, seeks to target Russia’s leadership, energy sector and the so-called “shadow fleet” of vessels accused of helping Moscow evade sanctions on oil exports.

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The US has argued that Russia’s crude oil revenues are helping fund its war in Ukraine. The bill would also authorise President Donald Trump to impose 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, including major importers such as China and India.

However, the Senate-passed bill does not explicitly name Russia’s trading partners. Instead, it refers to the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas by volume.

The version of the Russia sanctions bill passed by the US Senate on August 7 did not explicitly name these countries. Instead, it referred to the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas by volume. Another amendment submitted in the House seeks to remove the section that would impose tariffs altogether.

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The House must pass the bill before it can be sent to Trump for his signature. Lawmakers have only four working days left before the chamber breaks for an early recess ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, adding urgency to the vote.

If the House approves the legislation and the tariff provision remains intact, it could significantly escalate trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi, particularly over India's purchases of Russian crude oil. The final shape of the bill, however, will depend on which amendments are adopted before the House vote.

(With agency inputs)