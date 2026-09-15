Apple under pressure in India over iOS 18 screen damage and warranty claims: All details

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Apple is reportedly in talks with the regulators over allegations. In August, Apple highlighted that its approach of not providing a warranty for software is a common practice and is followed globally.

Why Apple is facing pressure from Indian govt

India's Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) revealed that it received many complaints about the iOS 18 rollout in late 2024. The majority of the issues were related to screen display and microphone malfunctions after they installed the update. Since Apple does not provide a warranty for software, affected customers allegedly had to pay for repairs themselves.

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Apple’s software licence agreement says its software comes “without warranty of any kind,” and Apple’s terms say the user is responsible for the cost of repairs and that it only covers hardware warranty globally.

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On July 29, 2026, the CCPA informed Apple that it had logged a detailed investigation into the matter, as it was not satisfied with Apple’s earlier responses. The regulators also allege that the case involves possible violations of consumer rights. While the tech giant denies the claims, it has said to cooperate with authorities and provide related information about how it handled customer complaints.

The tech giant also said that iOS 18 was thoroughly tested before the release, and highlighted that the complaint is based on only 75 consumers in the country. Apple also points out that only around 11% of iPhones were still running iOS 18 by June 2026, highlighting that the majority of users had moved to newer software versions.

