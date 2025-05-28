India to run mock drill in Gujarat, Punjab, J&K and Rajasthan amid tensions with Pakistan

As tensions persist between India and Pakistan following a brief but intense border conflict, authorities are preparing to conduct a large-scale mock drill on Thursday evening across states bordering Pakistan, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources who spoke to India Today TV, residents in these states will be instructed to remain alert during the simulation, which aims to test civilian readiness and response mechanisms in the event of renewed hostilities.

The move follows the recent four-day military escalation that saw significant cross-border aggression. It also comes weeks after the Ministry of Home Affairs carried out Operation Abhyas, a coordinated nationwide drill held on May 7, just hours before India launched its retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

During that earlier exercise, air raid sirens were sounded, and civilians, including students, were given briefings on civil defence measures. Instructions covered how to take shelter, protect themselves during aerial attacks, and assist others in crisis situations.

Thursday’s drill is expected to follow similar protocols and serve as a reminder of the heightened security posture along India’s western frontier.