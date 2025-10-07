India was boxed in by US-Pakistan-China triangle in the past too: S Jaishankar

India had faced similar challenges in the past too, and had emerged from such a quagmire by following its own interests, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during an event. He said India’s foreign policy is “to some extent, being agnostic and being independent”.

Speaking at the first Aravali Summit hosted by Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies to mark its 70th anniversary, Jaishankar said: “Even in the past, if you refer to the Indo-Soviet relationship, what we did was in our national interest. At that time, we were boxed in by a US-Pakistan-China triangle. That was not the time to say let me be neutral and this side has as much value as that side. There was only one side and that was our side. That side dictated that whatever we have to do in our national interest is best."

"Even today we are sometimes pressed by countries citing some great principle of international law. I ask them ‘where were you when that principle applied to me?’ It is not my case that these principles don't matter, but in the final analysis, national interest comes over everything else."

He said that trade calculations are being overturned by "tariff volatility" globally. Jaishankar noted that one-third of global manufacturing has shifted to a single geography, referring to China, and highlighted the impact on supply chains.

The minister pointed to rising anti-globalisation sentiment in many societies and said that tariff volatility is affecting trade calculations. The US is becoming a major fossil fuel exporter and China is emerging as a key player in renewable energy, he said.

Jaishankar highlighted the application of sanctions, asset seizures, and the rise of cryptocurrencies as factors transforming global finance. He said competition for rare earths and critical minerals has intensified, alongside tighter technology controls.

On security, he noted that the quality of weaponry and the nature of war have changed, becoming more stand-off, impactful, and risk-prone. He also expressed concerns about erosion of sovereignty due to technological penetration and manipulation.

The minister said global rules and regimes are being revisited or discarded, with cost no longer the sole criterion for economic transactions. Ownership and security have become equally important. He warned of rising "end-to-end" risks from concentrated production, limited supply chains, and dependence on key markets.