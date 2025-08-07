India won't yield to pressure: Former US ambassador says Russia earning more from EU than India

As the US intensifies its tariff measures against India, Meera Shankar, former Indian ambassador to the United States, on Thursday voiced strong opposition, defending India's continued reliance on Russian oil. She addressed the 50% tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump, which escalates an already punitive trade stance against New Delhi over its oil imports from Russia.

"Not immediately, certainly, and especially not under public threat," said Shankar, commenting on the feasibility of India weaning off Russian oil. "For Indians, that becomes very difficult because we pride ourselves on our national self-respect," the former envy said in an interview with DW.

The tariff, which doubles the existing duty to 50%, is set to impact key export sectors like textiles, leather, and marine products.

Shankar highlighted the inconsistency of the US stance, noting that European nations continue to buy Russian oil while India is being targeted with harsher penalties. "You recall when the war with Ukraine broke out, Europe, to reduce its dependence on Russian energy supplies, began getting supplies from traditional suppliers," Shankar explained. "India was actually encouraged by the previous US administration to buy Russian oil. So we violated no sanctions." She further elaborated that there was no official ban on Russian energy exports, only a price cap, which India has adhered to.

The former ambassador also pointed out that the EU's trade with Russia is significantly larger than India’s. "Last year, Europe traded more than $67 billion worth of goods with Russia," she said, adding, "So, is the EU shoring up Russia's war effort? The US also has bought $3 billion worth of goods from Russia, including palladium, uranium hexafluoride, fertilizers, chemicals, and so on. So, are they shoring up the Russian war effort?"

India's approach to Russian oil and defense has faced increased scrutiny, especially amid the escalating geopolitical tensions. Shankar stressed, however, that India’s policy is driven by a desire to secure affordable and steady energy supplies, not geopolitical confrontations. "We didn't seek confrontation with the US. We've been WTO compliant. India has not violated its commitments in the WTO," she remarked.

The trade deal between India and the US has stuck. The US is seeking duty concessions on certain industrial goods, automobiles, especially electric vehicles, wines, petrochemical products, agri goods, dairy items, apples, tree nuts, and genetically-modified crops. However, India has made it clear that it won't open its agri and dairy sectors.

When asked whether not compromising on Russian oil imports and farm subsidies was the right strategy, Shankar responded, "India was the first to begin talks with the US, and we've been talking right till recently. Another round of talks is scheduled for August. I don't think we want a confrontation with the US. We didn’t seek it. We are WTO compliant. India has not violated its commitments in the WTO. Our tariffs are compliant with the WTO. Look at Europe. Europe has not opened up agriculture, neither in the WTO nor with the US. We have always wanted to find sensible solutions that consider the core concerns of both sides."