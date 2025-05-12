Indian airspace now fully open for commercial operations. List of 32 airports to reopen

The Indian airspace is now fully open for commercial operations. The Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) related to the closure of 32 airports across the country have been cancelled. The cancellation of NOTAMs came on the instructions of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
"Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025.It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a release.
It also advised passengers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airlines' websites for regular updates.
This move is expected to ease air traffic congestion and benefit both domestic as well as international airlines. The government imposed airspace restrictions after the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan on May 7 during Operation Sindoor. In response, the Pakistani Army launched heavy artillery and drone strikes across the Line of Control.
The airspace curbs were initially meant to be in place till Saturday morning, but were later extended till 05:29 am on May 15.
List of airports that will reopen soon
1. Adhampur
2. Ambala
3. Amritsar
4. Awantipur
5. Bathinda
6. Bhuj
7. Bikaner
8. Chandigarh
9. Halwara
10. Hindon
11. Jaisalmer
12. Jammu
13. Jamnagar
14. Jodhpur
15. Kandla
16. Kangra (Gaggal)
17. Keshod
18. Kishangarh
19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
20. Leh
21. Ludhiana
22. Mundra
23. Naliya
24. Pathankot
25. Patiala
26. Porbandar
27. Rajkot (Hirasar)
28. Sarsawa
29. Shimla
30. Srinagar
31. Thoise
32. Uttarlai
Meanwhile, low-cost carrier IndiGo told its passengers that airports are open for operations and that the airline will progressively commence its operations on the previously closed routes.
Moreover, Pakistan on Saturday announced the reopening of its airspace for all types of traffic following the recent ceasefire with India.
The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed that all airports in the country are ready for normal flight operations and advised passengers to check with airlines for updated flight schedules.