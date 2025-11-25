Indian economy to cross $4 trillion GDP mark in the current fiscal: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said the Indian economy is expected to cross the $4 trillion mark in the current fiscal. It is currently the fifth largest economy in the world with a GDP of $3.9 trillion.

Nageswaran said geopolitics is in a “huge state of flux” and that economic growth is a vital prerequisite to maintain the nation’s standing and leverage in the global scheme of things.

Speaking at the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, Nageswaran said in the course of the current financial year, India would cross from $3.9 trillion to $4 trillion.

"So, whatever we do with respect to greening the economy, energy transition, environment, dealing with climate change and climate volatility have to be aligned with our priorities, both in the near term and the medium term," he said, adding that India is well aware of the potential consequences of global warming and climate change. .

"That is why we as a country are committed to achieving net zero by 2070," Nageswaran said.

Earlier this year, Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, said India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 is achievable, based on several decades of steady economic performance. Panagariya said that if current growth rates continue, India could reach a $10 trillion economy within the next decade. Central to this forecast is the "Viksit Bharat" vision, which aims to significantly increase per capita income. With the current per capita income at about $2,570, he projected it could rise to $14,000 by 2047 with an annual growth rate of around 7.3%.