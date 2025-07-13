'Indians eating too much salt': ICMR warns of silent epidemic, rising risk of stroke, heart...

India is consuming far more salt than recommended - and it's quietly fuelling a nationwide health risk, say scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Backed by its National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), ICMR has launched a community-led study aimed at reducing salt intake, especially among those with hypertension.

"Excessive salt consumption is fuelling a silent epidemic in India with people at increased risk of hypertension, stroke, heart disease, and kidney disorders," said Dr Sharan Murali, senior scientist at NIE and principal investigator of the study.

The project, currently underway in Punjab and Telangana, focuses on structured salt-reduction counselling and the use of low-sodium salt substitutes - where part of the sodium chloride is replaced by potassium or magnesium salts. "Lesser sodium consumption helps reduce blood pressure and improves overall heart health, making low-sodium alternatives a meaningful switch, especially for those with hypertension," Dr Murali said. "Just switching to low-sodium salt can lower blood pressure by 7/4 mmHg on average - a small change with a big impact."

The three-year intervention study is in its first phase, with baseline assessments ongoing. The project will eventually deploy trained health workers at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) to deliver dietary counselling. But the process is being co-designed with ground-level staff. "Counselling materials are not yet finalised; rather, we aim to co-create the intervention package with the community health workers, drawing on their experiences and incorporating their suggestions. It’s not just about delivering health education — it’s about listening, understanding, and building together," Dr Murali said.

Dr Ganesh Kumar, another senior scientist at NIE involved in the project, said: "We are currently in the first year of the project, focused on baseline assessments and field preparations."

To assess market readiness, NIE conducted a survey across 300 retail outlets in Chennai. Low-sodium salt (LSS) was found in only 28% of stores. While 52% of supermarkets stocked it, availability dropped to just 4% in smaller shops. The average price of LSS was Rs 5.6 per 100 grams — more than double that of regular iodised salt (Rs 2.7 per 100 grams).

"The lower demand for low sodium salt might be leading to its lower availability — it's a proxy indicator of awareness and access," Dr Murali observed.

To spark conversation, ICMR-NIE has also launched a digital campaign — #PinchForAChange - on LinkedIn and Twitter. Using infographics, evidence, and easy-to-grasp messages, the campaign aims to raise awareness around hidden salt sources, encourage dietary swaps, and support healthier choices.

"If successful, this project could lead to the integration of sustainable dietary counselling models into the existing public health system," Dr Murali said. "It can bridge the gap between knowledge and action, improve health literacy, and ultimately reduce the burden of hypertension-related diseases.”

"This is not just about reducing salt. It's about restoring balance in our diets, our systems, and our hearts. Together, one pinch at a time, we can create lasting change," he added.

