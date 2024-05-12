'India's first Muslim Prime Minister will be a woman in hijab': Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), said India will soon have a Muslim woman wearing a hijab as the Prime Minister of the country. While responding to a question in an interview with Hindustan Times about the possibility of India having a Muslim PM, he said that this will happen very soon in Indian politics but he might not personally witness this historic moment.

"Inshallah, it will be in the form of a woman wearing a hijab and heading this great nation. The time will come. Maybe I will not be alive to see that day, but it will happen inshallah," Owaisi told in the interview.

Owaisi, a four-time Member of Parliament, is once more running for office in the Hyderabad constituency during the upcoming fourth phase of elections on May 13. His party has formed a coalition of Muslims, backward classes, and other minority groups.

On the already completed three phases of the elections, Owaisi said that people are voting against BJP because of lack of employment opportunities and price rise.

On PM Modi's comments against Muslims, Owaisi opined that such comments reflect the Prime Minister's original stand towards Muslims, which he believes is driven by hatred. It is, according to Owaisi, the real ideology of Hindutva.

Owaisi claims that the PM Mod has returned to his initial agenda of spreading hate and distrust, particularly against Muslims. An example is the unfounded claim that Muslim women give birth to more children compared to their non-Muslim counterparts. Such claims are nothing more than a pack of lies, he said in the interview.