scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
IndiGo plane misses taxiway after landing in Delhi, runway blocked for 15 minutes

Feedback

IndiGo plane misses taxiway after landing in Delhi, runway blocked for 15 minutes

The A320 aircraft went to the dead end of the runway 28/10. The incident affected some flight operations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi-Bound IndiGo Aircraft Misses Taxiway at Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi-Bound IndiGo Aircraft Misses Taxiway at Indira Gandhi International Airport

A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Sunday morning, news agency PTI reported, adding that the incident led to the blocking of a runway for some 15 minutes. The A320 aircraft went to the dead end of the runway 28/10, a source told the news agency. The incident affected some flight operations. Later, an IndiGo towing van towed the aircraft from the dead end of the runway to a parking bay. 

In June last year, an IndiGo aircraft suffered a tail strike on its arrival at Delhi's IGI Airport. The airline grounded the operating crew on the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"On June 11, IndiGo aircraft A321Neo while operating flight 6E-6183 to Delhi from Kolkata was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi," an official said.

According to the official, the flight was uneventful till the approach to land at Delhi. However, during approach on runway 27, the crew felt that they floated longer than normal and initiated a go around, the DGCA official said. 

During the go-around maneuver, the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages. The operating crew had been off-rostered pending investigation. 

IndiGo said its flight 6E-6183 operating from Kolkata to Delhi had experienced a tail strike during landing in Delhi. 

Published on: Feb 11, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement