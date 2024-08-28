scorecardresearch
NEWS

'Indira Gandhi is not just Rahul Ki Dadi': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on how history belongs to all Indians

Ranaut emphasised the importance of breaking the mindset that restricts individuals from exploring India's history and political legacy and just regarding them in their set roles.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

In a recent interview with India Today TV, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed her views on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, stating that she does not regard her as merely Rahul Gandhi's grandmother.

Ranaut emphasised the importance of breaking the mindset that restricts individuals from exploring India's history and political legacy and just regarding them in their set roles.

"We want to break the mindset of 'you can't do this, you can't enter this.' Today, Rahul Gandhi has failed as a leader because of this mentality that the seat is mine," she remarked.

Ranaut highlighted that Indira Gandhi's legacy belongs to all Indians, asserting, "As an artist, it is my fundamental right to explore the history and constitution of our country and create meaningful works of art that can help future generations understand India within a socio-political context. She has been India's Prime Minister."

Dismissing any notions that her artistic endeavours are financially motivated, Ranaut stated, "I don't see her as Rahul Gandhi's grandmother. His supporters might think I am profiting from making a film about her, but that's not true. She has been a significant figure in Indian politics."

Ranaut did not hold back in her criticism of Rahul Gandhi, labelling him a "mess" that is merely "chasing a chair." As a first-time MP representing Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, she asserted that he lacks a clear direction, saying, "He is a mess in his speeches and in his conduct."
 

Published on: Aug 28, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
