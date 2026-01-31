Inside BJP’s ‘audition’ strategy for assembly elections 2026: Why poll duty could decide careers under Nitin Nabin?

The BJP’s deployment of national-level leaders to poll-bound states is being seen within the party as more than routine election management. Party insiders describe it as an informal “audition” process, where performance in upcoming Assembly elections could determine who finds a place in the organisational team of newly appointed BJP president Nitin Nabin.

Leaders picked for key election roles may be rewarded with bigger responsibilities as the party prepares for structural changes under its new chief, according to a report by The Indian Express.

What is the BJP doing ahead of the Assembly elections?

The BJP has shortlisted around a dozen leaders from its national ranks to oversee election-related responsibilities in Assam, one of the first states Nabin visited after taking charge. Similar teams are being lined up for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry, all of which are set to go to the polls in the coming months.

Many of the leaders chosen have close links to the party’s central leadership and experience in organisational work, particularly in Delhi’s political circles.

Who is part of the Assam team?

Sources within the party said that the Assam team has been structured to act as a bridge between the party, the RSS, the state unit and the central leadership in New Delhi. It operates under the overall supervision of the state election in-charge, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, and was finalised by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The team includes a mix of younger leaders and seasoned hands, such as New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma, R K Puram MLA Anil Sharma, Uttam Nagar MLA Pawan Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash and national secretary Alka Gurjar, among others.

What roles have these leaders been assigned?

Each leader has been given specific responsibilities, typically covering election management in one or two Lok Sabha seats. Their tasks range from analysing demographic data and strengthening booth-level organisation to managing voter perception and coordinating campaign strategy.

Party sources say their effectiveness in handling these assignments will play a key role in determining their future placement within the BJP’s organisational hierarchy during Nabin’s tenure.

Why Assam, and why these leaders?

Many of the leaders deployed in Assam have roots in the RSS ecosystem and have risen through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) or the BJP’s Yuva Morcha. The two Delhi MLAs selected have decades of organisational experience, while leaders like Swaraj and Verma are considered close to the BJP’s national leadership.

They have already begun visiting Assam, engaging with the state unit, and are expected to spend increasing amounts of time there as the elections approach. Sources say they could also influence key decisions such as ticket distribution.

What happens after the elections?

The party plans to deploy similar teams in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. A post-election assessment of these leaders’ performance is expected to influence future organisational promotions under the new party leadership.

Why is this exercise different?

While the BJP has previously sent national leaders to states during elections, this time the exercise carries added significance. Party insiders say it is aimed at ensuring “organisational continuity” during the transition to a new party president.

At 45, Nitin Nabin’s elevation has been projected as part of a generational shift within the BJP. However, senior leaders indicate that major organisational changes may still be some time away. Several senior figures are due to retire from the Rajya Sabha this year, and a Cabinet reshuffle is also being speculated as the NDA government approaches the halfway mark of its third term.