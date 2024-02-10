Internet services suspended ahead of Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march in Haryana

Mobile internet services, bulk SMS, and dongle services, among others, will be suspended in several districts of Haryana ahead of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled for February 13. The suspension, excluding voice calls, will be in effect from 6 am on February 11 until 11:59 pm on February 13 in districts including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa.

This move comes as part of the state's efforts to maintain law and order amidst the anticipated protest. Haryana Police has deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces to ensure peace and harmony. Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur has issued a stern warning against anyone attempting to disrupt peace, urging citizens to cooperate.

Authorities have cautioned farmers against participating in the planned march without permission and have threatened strict action against any damage to public property. Sarwan Singh Pandher, the general secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, criticized the government for alleged intimidation tactics against farmer leaders.

The 'Delhi Chalo' march, organised by more than 200 farmers' unions, aims to press the Centre for various demands, including a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for crops. While some factions are proceeding with the march, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, prominent in the 2020 farmers' agitation, has opted for a separate 'bandh' on February 16.

In anticipation of the march, Haryana Police has fortified borders with Punjab, deploying security measures such as concrete blocks, barbed wire, and barricades. Petrol pump dealers have been instructed not to fuel vehicles displaying farmers' union flags. Water cannon vehicles and drones have been deployed for surveillance at key border points.

Local authorities have also imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Ambala district, urging village leaders not to participate in the agitation. The farmers' demands extend beyond MSP guarantees to include pensions, debt waivers, and justice for victims of recent violence.

The tension echoes the prolonged protests of 2020, where farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh rallied against now-repealed farm laws at Delhi's border points. As the stand-off persists, both sides brace for potential escalation amidst unresolved grievances.