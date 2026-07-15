IRCTC new website launch today: 10 new features every train passenger should know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to roll out its revamped ticket booking website on July 15, introducing a host of new features aimed at making train reservations quicker, smoother and more user-friendly. The upgrade is part of Indian Railways' digital modernisation drive and is expected to significantly improve the experience of millions of passengers who book tickets online every day.

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Handle higher booking traffic

One of the biggest improvements is the platform's enhanced booking capacity. The new website has been built to process up to 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, helping reduce server congestion during peak hours. This is expected to provide a more stable booking experience, particularly during Tatkal reservation windows, when heavy traffic often leads to slowdowns and booking failures.

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What's new for passengers?

Faster booking capacity: The upgraded platform can process up to 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, reducing delays during peak traffic.

The upgraded platform can process up to 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, reducing delays during peak traffic. Improved Tatkal experience: Enhanced backend infrastructure aims to minimise booking failures and payment issues during Tatkal reservations.

Enhanced backend infrastructure aims to minimise booking failures and payment issues during Tatkal reservations. Cleaner user interface: A redesigned, clutter-free layout makes searching, booking and navigating the website easier.

A redesigned, clutter-free layout makes searching, booking and navigating the website easier. Fewer CAPTCHA interruptions: Reduced verification steps help passengers complete bookings more quickly.

Reduced verification steps help passengers complete bookings more quickly. Fare calendar: Users can compare ticket fares across different dates before confirming their journey.

Users can compare ticket fares across different dates before confirming their journey. Multilingual support: The website is now available in multiple languages, making it more accessible to users across India.

The website is now available in multiple languages, making it more accessible to users across India. Faster train search: Improved search functionality allows passengers to find trains and routes more efficiently.

Improved search functionality allows passengers to find trains and routes more efficiently. Simplified seat availability check: Checking available seats is now quicker and easier.

Checking available seats is now quicker and easier. Streamlined payment process: Faster checkout and smoother payment integration help reduce transaction failures.

Faster checkout and smoother payment integration help reduce transaction failures. Enhanced overall performance: The revamped website is designed to deliver a more stable, reliable and seamless ticket booking experience, even during high-demand periods.

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Railways' digital transformation

The new website is part of Indian Railways' broader effort to modernise passenger services through technology. Before the nationwide launch, IRCTC tested a beta version of the platform with selected users, including students, to gather feedback and refine the system. The upgraded portal is expected to offer a faster, more reliable, and more seamless ticket-booking experience while meeting the growing demand for online railway reservations.