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IRCTC new website launch today: 10 new features every train passenger should know

IRCTC new website launch today: 10 new features every train passenger should know

The new website has been built to process up to 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, helping reduce server congestion during peak hours

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 10:48 AM IST
IRCTC new website launch today: 10 new features every train passenger should knowIndian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC company website

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to roll out its revamped ticket booking website on July 15, introducing a host of new features aimed at making train reservations quicker, smoother and more user-friendly. The upgrade is part of Indian Railways' digital modernisation drive and is expected to significantly improve the experience of millions of passengers who book tickets online every day.

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Handle higher booking traffic

One of the biggest improvements is the platform's enhanced booking capacity. The new website has been built to process up to 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, helping reduce server congestion during peak hours. This is expected to provide a more stable booking experience, particularly during Tatkal reservation windows, when heavy traffic often leads to slowdowns and booking failures.

READ THIS: Travelling by train? This ₹80,000 verdict against Railways could change what you're entitled to

    What's new for passengers?

    • Faster booking capacity: The upgraded platform can process up to 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, reducing delays during peak traffic.
    • Improved Tatkal experience: Enhanced backend infrastructure aims to minimise booking failures and payment issues during Tatkal reservations.
    • Cleaner user interface: A redesigned, clutter-free layout makes searching, booking and navigating the website easier.
    • Fewer CAPTCHA interruptions: Reduced verification steps help passengers complete bookings more quickly.
    • Fare calendar: Users can compare ticket fares across different dates before confirming their journey.
    • Multilingual support: The website is now available in multiple languages, making it more accessible to users across India.
    • Faster train search: Improved search functionality allows passengers to find trains and routes more efficiently.
    • Simplified seat availability check: Checking available seats is now quicker and easier.
    • Streamlined payment process: Faster checkout and smoother payment integration help reduce transaction failures.
    • Enhanced overall performance: The revamped website is designed to deliver a more stable, reliable and seamless ticket booking experience, even during high-demand periods.

    ALSO READ: India's first hydrogen train is almost here — and it emits nothing but water vapour

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    Railways' digital transformation

    The new website is part of Indian Railways' broader effort to modernise passenger services through technology. Before the nationwide launch, IRCTC tested a beta version of the platform with selected users, including students, to gather feedback and refine the system. The upgraded portal is expected to offer a faster, more reliable, and more seamless ticket-booking experience while meeting the growing demand for online railway reservations.

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR

    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

    Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

    Published on: Jul 15, 2026 10:48 AM IST
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