Is Pakistan developing nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile? Report says US is jittery

The Pakistani military is developing a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could reach the US, as per a report in Foreign Affairs. The development comes amid reports of Pakistan looking to upgrade its nuclear arsenal with China's support after India's Operation Sindoor.

The report further states that although Pakistan claims that its nuclear programme is strictly focused on deterring India, US intelligence agencies have concluded that the Pakistan Army is developing an ICBM that could reach the United States.

By acquiring such capability, Pakistan may be seeking to deter the US either from trying to eliminate its arsenal in a preventive attack on intervening on India's behalf in a future India-Pakistan conflict. Washington may designate Pakistan as a nuclear adversary if the country goes on to acquire such a missile, the report mentions.

"If Pakistan acquires an ICBM, Washington will have no choice but to treat the country as a nuclear adversary. No other country with ICBMs that can target the United States is considered a friend," the US officials were quoted as saying in the report.

Islamabad's nuclear policy has been focused on developing short- and medium-range missiles. ICBMs can be armed with both nuclear and conventional warheads and are capable of hitting targets over 5,500 km. At present, Pakistan has no ICBMs in its arsenal.

The report suggests that the US is in the midst of a dual challenge -- deterring 2 nuclear-armed peers and managing the rising threats from North Korea, Iran and potentially Pakistan.

As of 2023, Pakistan's military arsenal includes air-delivered weapons such as the Mirage III/V, JF-17, Abdali, Shaheen-1/A, Shaheen-II, Shaheen-III, and Nasr, as well as land-based weapons like Abdali, Ghaznavi, Shaheen-1/A, and Nasr. The Ra'ad-I, also known as Hatf-8, is a dual-capable missile that has been modified by Pakistan for nuclear weapon delivery.

The JF-17 may take over their nuclear role when the Mirage IIIs and Vs are phased out. The Babur-1A GLCM, a dual-capable system, has a 700-kilometer range, twice the US intelligence community's 350-kilometer range. The Babur-2/1B is an improved version of the original Babur GLCM, first tested in 2016. The Babur-3 SLCM was first tested in 2017.

The total warhead inventory is estimated to be around 170, with approximately 162 assigned to operational forces and a small number of additional warheads to arm future Shaheen-III and cruise missiles. The warhead inventory is expected to continue to increase.