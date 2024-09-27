Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anjali Merchant, Alakh Pandey among top entrepreneurs in Hurun India Under-35 list 2024

Reliance Retail's non-executive director Isha Ambani and Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey are among the young Indian entrepreneurs who featured on the Hurun India Under-35 list for 2024. Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani and Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth were also recognised in the list.
Anjali Merchant, Encore Healthcare director and Radhika Merchant-Ambani's sister, was also featured in the list along with Aneri Patel and Aneesha Tiwari for continuing their family businesses.
Ghazal Alagh's Mamaearth was listed at the BSE this year. Saloni Anand was also mentioned in the list for her work through her hair care company Traya Health. 32-year-old Parita Parekh, also featured on the list, launched Toddle, an online platform for educators.
The Hurun India release read: "The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognising those with a minimum business valuation of $50 million for first-gen and $100 million for next-gen leaders."
Besides women, the report also stated that around 82 per cent of the total entrepreneurs featured on this list are first-generation business leaders. Of the 150 entrepreneurs, 123 have built their companies from scratch.
ShareChat co-founder Ankush Sachdeva is the youngest on this list. ShareChat has grown rapidly and went onto become one of India's most popular apps.
Names of the 35 entrepreneurs are as follows:
1. Ankush Sachdeva
2. Neetish Sarda
3. Akshit Jain
4. Chaitanya Rathi
5. Jay Vijay Shirke
6. Rahul Raj
7. Rajan Bajaj
8. Raghav Gupta
9. Rishi Raj Rathore
10. Hemesh Singh
11. Saransh Garg
12. Raghav Bagai
13. Vinod Kumar Meena
14. Arjun Ahluwalia
15. Nishant Chandra
16. Manan Shah
17. Pranav Agarwal
18. Keshav Reddy
19. Rohan Nayak
20. Siddharth Vij
21. Rishabh Desai
22. Mihir Gupta
23. Alakh Pandey
24. Akshit Gupta
25. Pallon Mistry
26. Ramanshu Mahaur
27. Vaibhav Khandelwal
28. Saurav Swaroop
29. Nishanth KS
30. Parita Parekh
31. Isha Ambani
32. Aakash Ambani
33. Ajeesh Achuthan
34. Bala Sarda
35. Aman Mehta
Moreover, Bengaluru and Mumbai are the cities with the highest number of entrepreneurs on this list, featuring 29 and 26 business leaders, respectively.
Among sectors, financial services as well as software and services have the highest number of entrepreneurs respectively. While 21 entrepreneurs in the list belong to the financial services sector, 14 were from software and services sector.
