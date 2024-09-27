Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anjali Merchant, Alakh Pandey among top entrepreneurs in Hurun India Under-35 list 2024

Reliance Retail's non-executive director Isha Ambani and Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey are among the young Indian entrepreneurs who featured on the Hurun India Under-35 list for 2024. Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani and Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth were also recognised in the list.

Anjali Merchant, Encore Healthcare director and Radhika Merchant-Ambani's sister, was also featured in the list along with Aneri Patel and Aneesha Tiwari for continuing their family businesses.

Ghazal Alagh's Mamaearth was listed at the BSE this year. Saloni Anand was also mentioned in the list for her work through her hair care company Traya Health. 32-year-old Parita Parekh, also featured on the list, launched Toddle, an online platform for educators.

The Hurun India release read: "The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognising those with a minimum business valuation of $50 million for first-gen and $100 million for next-gen leaders."

Besides women, the report also stated that around 82 per cent of the total entrepreneurs featured on this list are first-generation business leaders. Of the 150 entrepreneurs, 123 have built their companies from scratch.

ShareChat co-founder Ankush Sachdeva is the youngest on this list. ShareChat has grown rapidly and went onto become one of India's most popular apps.

Names of the 35 entrepreneurs are as follows:

1. Ankush Sachdeva

2. Neetish Sarda

3. Akshit Jain

4. Chaitanya Rathi

5. Jay Vijay Shirke

6. Rahul Raj

7. Rajan Bajaj

8. Raghav Gupta

9. Rishi Raj Rathore

10. Hemesh Singh

11. Saransh Garg

12. Raghav Bagai

13. Vinod Kumar Meena

14. Arjun Ahluwalia

15. Nishant Chandra

16. Manan Shah

17. Pranav Agarwal

18. Keshav Reddy

19. Rohan Nayak

20. Siddharth Vij

21. Rishabh Desai

22. Mihir Gupta

23. Alakh Pandey

24. Akshit Gupta

25. Pallon Mistry

26. Ramanshu Mahaur

27. Vaibhav Khandelwal

28. Saurav Swaroop

29. Nishanth KS

30. Parita Parekh

31. Isha Ambani

32. Aakash Ambani

33. Ajeesh Achuthan

34. Bala Sarda

35. Aman Mehta

Moreover, Bengaluru and Mumbai are the cities with the highest number of entrepreneurs on this list, featuring 29 and 26 business leaders, respectively.

Among sectors, financial services as well as software and services have the highest number of entrepreneurs respectively. While 21 entrepreneurs in the list belong to the financial services sector, 14 were from software and services sector.