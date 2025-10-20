Isha Ambani co-chairs British Museum’s Inaugural Pink Ball with Nita Ambani in tow

Isha Ambani co-chaired the inaugural British Museum Pink Ball in London with Nicholas Cullinan, Director of The British Museum. The event was held in conjunction with the Ancient India: Living Traditions exhibition and marked a celebration of cultural dialogue and artistic exchange.

The ball drew prominent creative figures and celebrities, with an attendee list that included Mick Jagger, Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Sir Norman Foster, Lady Kitty Spencer, Luke Evans, and James Norton.

Isha Ambani appeared in a custom ensemble crafted by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which featured a blush pink chamoise satin jacket and column skirt. The outfit was hand-embroidered in old rose zardozi, pearls, sequins, and crystals, employing a fresh palette in keeping with the event’s pink ball theme. More than 35 artisans spent 3,670 hours on the couture piece, highlighting the depth of Indian craftsmanship. The corset blouse was styled by designer Manish Malhotra.

Isha Ambani's leadership at this event reinforced her role in connecting Indian heritage and creativity to a global audience. Her recent initiatives include chairing the Serpentine Summer Party 2025’s inaugural Host Committee and serving on the boards of cultural institutions such as LACMA, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, and the Yale Schwarzman Center.

Supporting Isha Ambani at the event was her mother, Nita Ambani, whose attendance symbolised a commitment to showcasing Indian creative spirit globally. Nita Ambani, as Founder and Chairperson of NMACC, continues to advocate for cross-cultural collaboration and artistic empowerment. Her presence at the ball was both personal and emblematic of the family's dedication to elevating India’s artistic legacy internationally.

Nita Ambani wore a powder pink Kanjivaram sari from Swadesh, handwoven by master artisan R Varadan of Kanchipuram. The sari was crafted from the finest mulberry silk and embellished with pure gold zari, reflecting a blend of tradition and modern refinement. The ensemble, with its nod to heritage and meticulous handwork, reflected the underlying theme of the evening – celebrating India’s artistic legacy on a global platform.