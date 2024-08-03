ISRO-NASA Mission to ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla to be 2nd Indian in space, 40 years after Rakesh Sharma

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as the first Indian in space in 40 years.



Shukla has been named the ‘prime’ astronaut for the groundbreaking ISRO-NASA mission to the International Space Station (ISS).



To date, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma remains the sole Indian to have ventured into space, accomplishing this feat during an Indo-Soviet mission in 1984.

Related Articles

ISRO said Shukla, 39, along with Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, 48, have been selected for the Axiom-4 mission, a collaboration between India and the United States.

While Shukla is the primary astronaut, Nair serves as the backup, ready to step in if necessary. The mission underscores India’s growing capabilities in space exploration, building on the legacy of Rakesh Sharma, the only Indian to have been in space till now.

Shukla and Nair are among four Indian Air Force officers shortlisted for India’s first manned space mission, Gaganyaan, tentatively set for next year.

Their training will intensify over the next eight weeks, preparing them for this historic journey. Both officers have undergone rigorous preparation, demonstrating India's commitment to its ambitious space program.

The Axiom-4 mission, between private space company Axiom Space and NASA, will be launched by a SpaceX rocket. Joining Shukla on the mission are astronauts from Poland, Hungary, and the United States. The agreement for India's participation was finalized during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States last year.

The Axiom-4 spacecraft will dock with the ISS for 14 days, carrying not only astronauts but also cargo and supplies for the station. The exact launch date remains undecided, with NASA's website suggesting a timeframe no earlier than October 2024, and Poland’s space agency indicating the mission might occur next year.

A fighter pilot from Lucknow, UP, Shukla was commissioned in the IAF in 2006 and has accumulated over 2,000 hours of flying experience across various aircraft including Sukhoi-30 MKIs and MiG-21s. Backup astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, from Thiruvazhiyad, Kerala, is a recipient of the Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy, Nair has over 3,000 hours of flying experience and has served as a Category-A flying instructor and test pilot.

His extensive background includes commanding a Sukhoi-30 squadron and training at prestigious institutions like the United States Staff College.

The Gaganyaan mission will benefit from the experience gained through this ISS mission, furthering India's objectives in human spaceflight. ISRO Chairman Somanath highlighted the mutual benefits of the Indo-US collaboration, emphasizing how this mission will enhance the Gaganyaan project by integrating advanced training and insights from the ISS.