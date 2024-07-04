It's official: PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria on July 8-10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Russia and Austria on 8-10 July, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The Prime Minister will be in Moscow on 8-9 July at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said. This will be Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with Putin after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2023.

The Prime Minister will, thereafter, travel to Austria from 9-10 July. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years. He will call on Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer. The Prime Minister and Chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

The Prime Minister will interact with members of the Indian community in Moscow as well as in Vienna.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The EAM raised the issue of Indian nationals fighting for the Russian Army in the war zone and pressed for their safe return. The meeting between the two foreign ministers took place days before Prime Minister Modi's planned visit to Moscow to meet Putin.

"Good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Astana today. Wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership and contemporary issues. Noted the progress in many areas since our last meeting in December 2023," Jaishankar posted on X. "Raised our strong concern about Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone. Pressed for their safe and expeditious return,” he added in his post, which also had photos from the meeting.

Russia's Foreign Ministry too did a similar post on X along with photos from the meeting and hashtag #RussiaIndia: “Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (#SCO) Heads of State Council meeting. Astana, July 3.”

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, India has been pressing Russia to ensure the safety and repatriation of its nationals employed by the Russian Army and has taken immediate action on receiving information about “Indians in the war zone.”

According to reports, around 200 Indian nationals were recruited as security helpers in the Russian military. By mid-June, it was clear that four Indian nationals had died in the war zone, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

(With inputs from PTI)