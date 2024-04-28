'Jab kisi ka dohra charitra saamne aata hai...': BJP Meerut candidate Arun Govil's cryptic post stirs up speculation among political circles

A social media post by BJP candidate Arun Govil has stirred up a heated debate in Meerut. Govil shared a mysterious message in Hindi earlier today, sparking speculation about its potential impact on the BJP's chances in the upcoming elections.

"Jab kisi ka dohra charitra saamne aata hai, to uss se adhik swayam pe krodh aata hai ki hamne kaise aankh band karke aise aadmi pe bharosa kiya. Jai Sri Ram." ("When someone's duplicity comes to light, it invokes more anger towards oneself, realizing how we trusted such an individual with closed eyes. Jai Shri Ram ??"), Govil wrote in a now-deleted post on X.

Govil's cryptic post, swiftly deleted after being shared, has sparked curiosity and debate about its meaning and purpose. His sudden trip to Mumbai following the conclusion of polling in Meerut on April 26 has further fueled speculation about the BJP's plans and strategy in the region.

Govil, famous for his role as Lord Ram in "Ramayana," was an unexpected choice to replace sitting MP Rajendra Agarwal. However, his candidacy has posed a challenge for the BJP, given the heightened competition in Meerut's political arena.

The SP-Congress alliance is relying on Dalit candidate Sunita Verma to attract support from the Dalit-Muslim community, while the BSP has nominated Devvrat Tyagi to appeal to the upper caste voter base.

Govil's post hints at internal discord within the BJP's campaign in Meerut, raising questions about the party's chances in the elections. However, the person mentioned in the tweet is unknown, leading to speculation and analysis by political observers.

BJP vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak told Moneycontrol that he has no knowledge about any post by Arun Govil.

"How you can be so sure whether that post is genuine or not," he said while warning about fake posts.