Jabalpur woman claims rape by Muslim man posing as 'Rahul' on Shaadi.com

A disturbing incident has come to light in Jabalpur, where a 37-year-old woman has alleged rape by a man she met on the online matrimonial platform Shaadi.com. The accused, posing as "Rahul", is reported to have misled the victim about his religion and marital status.

According to the police complaint filed by the woman, she created a profile on Shaadi.com in search of a suitable partner. Soon after, she was contacted by a man who introduced himself as Rahul, a Hindu businessman. Over a period of time, they developed a virtual relationship through messages and calls. The accused allegedly built trust by expressing his desire for marriage and claiming to belong to the same faith as the victim.

The complaint further states that Rahul convinced the woman to meet him in person at Darpan Hotel in Jabalpur. Trusting his intentions, she agreed to the meeting. However, upon their encounter, the accused revealed his true identity, stating his real name and that he was Muslim. The woman was understandably shocked and disturbed by this revelation, which directly contradicted his online persona.

Despite her discomfort, the accused allegedly pressured her to sleep with him. It is here that the woman claims the man brutally raped her. After the assault, the accused reportedly threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident.

Frightened and traumatized, the woman initially kept quiet. However, after gathering her courage and seeking support from her family, she approached the Jabalpur police station and filed a formal complaint. The police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused, whose real identity and whereabouts remain unknown. Police are currently investigating the case, examining the woman's online interactions with the accused, and gathering any available electronic evidence.