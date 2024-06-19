Jagan Mohan splurged Rs 500 crore on hilltop mansion in Vizag, claims TDP 

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP has accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of splurging Rs 500 crore of public money on building a palatial mansion for his use. However, the YSRCP, which was dethroned by the TDP, said the building belongs to the government and projecting it as Reddy's "personal" property was "atrocious".

The ruling party was referring to the mansion built atop sea-facing Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam, reportedly featuring ultra-expensive amenities. "This is the lavish palace built by Jagan Reddy at Rs 500 crore. He extravagantly spent government money. How many more atrocities will get discovered," the TDP said in a post on X on Sunday.

TDP's Bheemili MLA G Srinivasa Rao recently visited the mansion, accompanied by a group of people and journalists. The ruling party said Jagan Reddy built this beach-view palace using royal materials fit for a state head. The party claimed the hilltop house is fitted with up to 200 chandeliers, each one costing up to Rs 15 lakh while the interior design alone reportedly cost Rs 33 crore. Advanced sound system, a very large home theatre screen, 12 bedrooms, imported plants for the garden, and multi-hued illumination are among some of the features of this mansion, it claimed.

Former industries minister G Amarnath rejected the charge, saying the mansion does not belong to Reddy. "They (TDP) are in power and instead of contemplating on how to use those (mansions) for people like the President, Governor or other important persons, projecting them as Jagan’s house is not right," Amarnath said.

The YSRCP leader said the buildings belong to the government, not to Reddy or YSRCP. Before being ousted in the 2024 polls, Reddy had mentioned several times in the past that he would move to Vizag and operate from there but failed to so.

