Jaishankar reaches Maldives on a 3-day visit, holds meeting with defence minister; expected to meet President Muizzu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Maldives for a three-day official visit on August 10, the first high-level trip from India after the pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu assumed office last year.

On August 9, Jaishankar said Maldives occupies an important place in India’s vision of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and he was looking forward to “fruitful engagements” with the leadership of the archipelagic nation.

“A very good meeting with Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon. Discussed defence and security cooperation, joint initiatives for maritime security and our shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

This is the first official visit of Jaishankar to the Maldives since assuming office for a second term in June 2024. His previous visit was in January 2023.

Jaishankar’s three-day visit till August 11 comes at the invitation of his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives Moosa Zameer. He is also expected to pay a courtesy call to President Muizzu and hold official talks with Zameer to review the existing bilateral cooperation.

Ahead of Jaishankar’s visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and our Vision ‘SAGAR’, that is, Security and Growth for All in the Region.”

“The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further,” the MEA statement added.

According to a statement from Maldives’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers will inaugurate the completed projects under the High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) and Line of Credit facility of EXIM Bank of India and witness the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding on areas for capacity building, commerce and trade.

Signs of improvement in ties

The bilateral ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, became President in November 2023. He had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians by May 10, the mutually agreed date.

In May, after Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer Zameer’s visit to New Delhi, India extended a $50 million loan to the Maldives at Male’s reques

India has removed export restrictions on items such as potatoes, onions, eggs, rice, wheat flour, sugar, dal, stone aggregates, and river sand, significantly benefiting Maldives' construction sector.

In June, Muizzu attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.