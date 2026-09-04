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Janmashtami rain in Delhi: IMD issues red alert, warns of heavy showers and gusty winds

Janmashtami rain in Delhi: IMD issues red alert, warns of heavy showers and gusty winds

According to the IMD's short-range forecast issued at 2:15 pm, Delhi was expected to experience light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning at many places between 2:15 pm and 4:15 pm

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 5:40 PM IST
Janmashtami rain in Delhi: IMD issues red alert, warns of heavy showers and gusty windsDelhi Weather Report (File Photo: PTI)

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday as dark clouds covered the national capital, disrupting normal activity and catching people celebrating Janmashtami in a sudden downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of intense rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds later in the day.

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Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast

According to the IMD's short-range forecast issued at 2:15 pm, Delhi was expected to experience light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning at many places between 2:15 pm and 4:15 pm. The weather office also warned of heavy rainfall at isolated locations during this period.

READ THIS: Monsoon alert: Heavy rainfall expected in several states till September 6. What's for Delhi-NCR?

Another spell of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning was forecast between 5 pm and 8 pm, with heavy rain again likely at isolated places.

The IMD said moderate rainfall was expected at most places, while a few locations could receive heavy rainfall ranging between 50 mm and 100 mm. The weather conditions could also be accompanied by strong winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

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Janmashtami celebrations hit

The rain arrived as people stepped out for Janmashtami celebrations across the capital. Several roads became rain-soaked as showers intensified, while umbrellas appeared across the streets and people rushed to find shelter.

The sudden weather change also raised concerns for commuters and those attending religious gatherings and festivities, particularly amid the forecast of thunderstorms and strong winds.

ALSO READ: Asia’s ‘Water Tower’ under climate stress: What a ‘wobbling’ Tibetan Plateau means for India

Palam records rainfall

The IMD's three-hourly rainfall data showed that Palam recorded 3.4 mm of rain between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm, while Najafgarh recorded 0.5 mm between 8:30 am and 11:30 am.

However, the impact of the downpour was visible across several parts of Delhi, with waterlogging reported on streets and roads. Parts of the Indira Gandhi International Airport area were also affected by water accumulation, disrupting movement amid the heavy showers.

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Despite relatively limited rainfall at several monitoring stations earlier in the day, the weather office's latest forecast indicated the possibility of a significant intensification of rain over parts of Delhi, with heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds expected.

(With PTI inputs)

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Published on: Sep 4, 2026 5:26 PM IST
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