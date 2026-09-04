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NSE IPO update: SEBI approval likely next week; Check expected dates of price band and listing

NSE IPO update: SEBI approval likely next week; Check expected dates of price band and listing

NSE IPO update: SEBI approval may come next week, with the price band likely on September 11 and listing targeted by September 25. Check latest details.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 3:37 PM IST
NSE IPO update: SEBI approval likely next week; Check expected dates of price band and listingThe proposed issue is estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore and could rank among India's largest IPOs.

NSE IPO update: The long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) may receive approval from the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) of India next week, most likely on Monday, September 07, according to sources privy to Business Today.

If the approval comes through, NSE is likely to file an updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) with the regulator soon after, eyeing for listing before Pitru Paksha (Shradh) 2026, which begins on September 26. It means that NSE is eyeing its listing on or before Friday, September 25.

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On the other hand, CNBC-TV18 reported that NSE may announce the price band for its IPO on September 11, 2026. These developments come as the exchange moves closer to taking its shares public after a prolonged wait.

The report said the expected approval follows the Supreme Court of India's dismissal of the regulator's appeals in the NSE co-location and dark-fibre cases. This has removed a key regulatory hurdle for the proposed public issue of the country's biggest stock exchange.

NSE had filed its DRHP with SEBI in June for an IPO comprising an offer for sale of up to 14.89 crore shares, or about 6 per cent of its paid-up capital. As the issue is entirely an offer for sale, the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and not to the company.

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The proposed issue is estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore and could rank among India's largest IPOs. At the expect issue size, NSE is likely to offer its shares around Rs 2,000 apeice. The stock is trading around same levels in the pre-IPO market. However, one should not that the pre-IPO equity comes with a six-month lock-in and the stock shall freeze to trade once it files RHP to launch IPO.

CNBC-TV18 said it has written to SEBI for confirmation on the approval timeline and the IPO process for NSE's public issue, and a response is awaited. For now, the key dates being watched are the possible SEBI approval next week, the likely filing of an updated prospectus after that, the expected price band announcement on September 11, and the targeted listing on September 25, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 3:35 PM IST
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