JD(S) likely to expel MP Prajwal Revanna tomorrow after core committee meeting: Sources

The Janata Dal (Secular) is likely to expel party MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women, sources told India Today. The decision is most likely to be taken in a JD(S) core committee meeting scheduled in Karnataka's Hubballi at 10 am on Tuesday (April 30).

Earlier today, JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath demanded the expulsion of Prajwal and his father HD Revanna from the party. He said the videos circulating in the media have caused embarrassment to party workers and urged party president as well as state JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy to take a proper decision in the matter.

"Hassan's obscene videos are circulating in the media, it has embarrassed party workers. President HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy should take a proper decision. They should decide whether 19 MLAs are important or HD Revanna or Prajwal is important. Revanna and Prajwal should be expelled from the party within 24 hours to save the party's principles and save us from embarrassment," Manjunath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against Prajwal, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. The case was also filed against Prajwal's father HD Revanna. The case was registered at Holenarasipur police station in the Hassan district based on a complaint by their cook.

The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna's wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her, and his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her. She also alleged that there is a threat to her life as well as other members of her family.

The Congress government in Karnataka on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations against Prajwal after several videos of him allegedly sexually abusing women came into the public domain. The explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

Prajwal is the candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on April 26. According to police sources, he fled the country after voting was over as the videos began surfacing, according to news agency PTI. The Karnataka government started an SIT investigation after a letter by Chairperson of Women’s Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government regarding the sexual abuse of hundreds of women allegedly by Revanna.

The three-member SIT of IPS officers is led by the Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh, while the other two members are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar. The SIT has been directed to complete its investigation swiftly.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath)