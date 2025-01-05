'JDU had mistakenly gone...': Nitish Kumar responds to Lalu's proposal to join INDIA bloc

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday firmly rejected Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's invitation to join the Opposition's INDIA bloc. Addressing Yadav's outreach, Kumar said, "We (JDU) had mistakenly gone off track twice. Now, we will always stay together (in NDA) and focus on development work."

Kumar’s response comes after Lalu Prasad Yadav, in a recent interview, extended an olive branch, stating, “Our doors are open for Nitish Kumar. He should also open his gates. This would facilitate the movement of people from both sides.”

Despite the invitation, Kumar reiterated his commitment to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), highlighting the party’s role in the development of Bihar since 2005. “Before 2005, the condition of Bihar was very bad. After the evening, people were afraid to step out of their homes. There was no proper arrangement for treatment in hospitals, and the roads were dilapidated. The state of education was not good. There were frequent reports of communal conflicts in the state,” Kumar said.

The JD(U), which has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha, plays a pivotal role in bolstering the NDA’s numbers, as the BJP does not hold a majority in the Lower House of Parliament.

Lalu’s offer sparked speculation about potential political realignments in Bihar, especially with assembly elections approaching in October-November. However, Kumar appeared to dismiss such discussions, responding to reporters’ queries with a terse, “Kya bol rahe hain [What are you saying].”

Adding to the intrigue, Kumar’s recent silence, the cancellation of public meetings, and a significant administrative reshuffle fueled reports that these moves could be aimed at pressuring the BJP for equitable seat-sharing in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar and the RJD share a fraught political history. In 2015, the JD(U) allied with the RJD and Congress to form the state government, only for Kumar to sever ties in 2017 and return to the NDA. In August 2022, Kumar rejoined the grand alliance, but later switched back to the NDA.