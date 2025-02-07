Jeet Adani marries Diva Shah. Gautam Adani sets example with Rs 10,000 crore donation

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's youngest son Jeet Adani got married today in a "small and extremely private function" in Ahmedabad. Jeet Adani married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. Taking to social media, Gautam Adani shared pictures from the wedding.

The billionaire industrialist also kept the wedding simple and donated Rs 10,000 crore. Sources close to him said that Gautam Adani’s cause list for his sizeable donation has been shaped by his social philosophy of सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है. The larger part of the donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development.

परमपिता परमेश्वर के आशीर्वाद से जीत और दिवा आज विवाह के पवित्र बंधन में बंध गए।



यह विवाह आज अहमदाबाद में प्रियजनों के बीच पारंपरिक रीति रिवाजों और शुभ मंगल भाव के साथ संपन्न हुआ।



यह एक छोटा और अत्यंत निजी समारोह था, इसलिए हम चाह कर भी सभी शुभचिंतकों को आमंत्रित नहीं कर सके,…

The private event took place at the Belvedere Club in Ahmedabad’s Adani Shantigram township on February 7 afternoon. According to family insiders, the wedding was a simple affair, followed by a traditional Gujarati ceremony attended only by close relatives and friends.

Just two days before the wedding, Gautam Adani announced ‘Mangal Seva’, a programme to support newly married women with disabilities. To begin with, every year, 500 such women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each.

Jeet Adani met 21 newly-married divyang women and their husbands to launch this initiative.

On January 21, when asked by reporters at the Maha Kumbh if his son’s wedding would be a “Maha Kumbh of celebrities” as was being widely speculated, Gautam Adani had said, “Definitely not. We are like common people. Jeet came here to take Ma Ganga's blessings. His marriage will happen in a simple and traditional way.”

Jeet Adani currently serves as Director at Adani Airports, managing six international airports and overseeing the building of a seventh in Navi Mumbai. He is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.