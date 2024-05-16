Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife Anita Goyal dies after battling cancer

Anita Goyal, the wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, has passed away in Mumbai. She was battling cancer. Naresh Goyal, who was recently granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court, was with her at the time. Anita Goyal's funeral will be held later in the day in Mumbai, India Today reported.

Related Articles

On May 6, the Bombay High Court granted interim bail to Goyal for a period of two months on medical and humanitarian grounds. The high court said that Goyal must pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh and not leave Mumbai without prior permission from the trial court.

The high court also directed Goyal to surrender his passport. The relief came months after a special court in February this year refused to grant bail to Goyal but allowed him to be admitted in a private hospital of his choice and get medical treatment.

After this, he moved the high court, seeking bail on medical grounds. Goyal's advocate Harish Salve asked the court to consider the case on humanitarian grounds. Salve said apart from worsening physical health, Goyal's mental health was also not good.

Hiten Venegaonkar, appearing for the ED, opposed the bail plea and said the central agency did not have any issues if Goyal's hospitalisation was extended. He said that the court may extend Goyal's hospitalisation for a period of weeks and call for a fresh medical report to assess his situation thereafter.

In September 2023, Naresh Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. As per the ED, Goyal allegedly laundered money and siphoned off loans worth Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways to the Canara Bank.

In November 2023, his wife was also arrested when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. A special court, however, granted bail to Anita Goyal on the same day considering her age and health condition.