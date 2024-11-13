Jharkhand election phase 1 voter turnout: At 11 AM turnout stood at 29.31%, check constituency-wise breakdown

Polling commenced early Wednesday morning for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections, the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala, and by-elections in 33 assembly constituencies across 11 states.

As of 11 AM, the voter turnout for the first phase in Jharkhand stood at 29.31%. Among the constituencies participating in today's voting, Khunti reported the highest turnout at 34.1%, while East Singhbhum recorded the lowest at 28.3%.

In Jharkhand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vying to unseat the coalition led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Key candidates in the fray include former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar.

The voter turnout for various constituencies in Jharkhand until 11 AM is as follows:

- Chatra: 29.5%

- East Singhbhum: 28.3%

- Garhwa: 30.3%

- Gumla: 33.8%

- Hazaribagh: 29.6%

- Khunti: 34.1%

- Kodarma: 31.1%

- Latehar: 30.5%

- Lohardaga: 33.4%

- Palamu: 28.3%

- Ramgarh: 24.1%

- Ranchi: 24.7%

- Seraikella-Kharsawan: 32.6%

- Simdega: 33.1%

- West Singhbhum: 29.4%

Jharkhand's elections are being conducted in two phases, with the first phase covering 43 seats on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. Elaborate security measures are in place for the polling process, which runs from 7 AM to 5 PM, with voting concluding at 4 PM in 950 sensitive booths across 31 constituencies.

Key candidates in this phase include BJP's Champai Soren, contesting from Seraikella, Congress's Ajoy Kumar in Jamshedpur East against Purnima Das Sahu, and Banna Gupta from Jamshedpur West, facing JD(U) leader Saryu Roy. In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda is up against Congress's Sona Ram Sinku, while the JMM has fielded sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

Polling in the remaining 38 constituencies will occur on November 20, with vote counting set for November 23. In the last assembly elections, the JMM secured 30 seats, the BJP won 25, and Congress obtained 16.

Priyanka's poll debut!

In Wayanad, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut, contesting in a seat previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. After winning both seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Rahul opted to retain the family stronghold of Raebareli.

He has actively campaigned for Priyanka in Wayanad, where she faces competition from Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Satyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. The Chelakkara Assembly seat in Thrissur district is also voting today