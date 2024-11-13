Jharkhand Election 2024 Phase-1 voting: Key constituencies, candidates, polling time -- Here's what you need to know

Voting for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections is currently underway. In this phase, 43 out of the tribal state's total 81 constituencies are up for grabs, with 1.37 crore eligible voters out of total 2.60 crore voters.

Across these seats, 683 candidates are in the fray. Of the total 43 seats up for grabs, 17 are for general, 20 for Scheduled Tribes and 6 for Scheduled Castes. Voters will exercise their right to franchise from 7 am to 5 pm at 15,344 polling stations across the state.

Candidates to watch for in Jharkhand elections phase 1

Leaders whose fate will be decided on November 13 include former CM and BJP candidate Champai Soren, state health minister Banna Gupta, former CM Raghubar Das' daughter-in-law Purnima Das, ex-CM Madhu Koda's wife Geeta Koda, and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar.

Champai Soren will face off against CM Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Ganesh Mahli in Seraikella. Contesting on a BJP ticket, Geeta Koda is challenging Congress' Sona Ram Sinku in Jagannathpur.

From Ranchi, JMM Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji is challenging BJP leader CP Singh. In Jamshedpur East, Congress' Ajoy Kumar is up against Raghubar Das' daughter-in-law Purnima Das.

In Jamshedpur West, state health minister Banna Gupta will contest against JD(U)'s Saryu Roy.

Jharkhand election phase 1: List of constituencies going to polls

1. Kodarma

2. Barkatha

3. Barhi

4. Barkagaon

5. Hazaribagh

6. Simaria (SC)

7. Chatra (SC)

8. Baharagora

9. Ghatsila (ST)

10. Potka (ST)

11. Jugsalai (SC)

12. Jamshedpur East

13. Jamshedpur West

14. Ichagarh

15. Seraikella (ST)

16. Chaibasa (ST)

17. Majhgaon (ST)

18. Jaganathpur (ST)

19. Manoharpur (ST)

20. Chakradharpur (ST)

21. Kharsawan (ST)

22. Tamar (ST)

23. Torpa (ST)

24. Khunti (ST)

25. Ranchi

26. Hatia

27. Kanke (SC)

28. Mandar (ST)

29. Sisai (ST)

30. Gumla (ST)

31. Bishunpur (ST)

32. Simdega (ST)

33. Kolebira (ST)

34. Lohardaga (ST)

35. Manika (ST)

36. Latehar (SC)

37. Panki

38. Daltonganj

39. Bishrampur

40. Chhatarpur (SC)

41. Hussainabad

42. Garhwa

43. Bhawanathpur