J&K assembly election 2024: Voting underway in 40 constituencies, 2 ex-deputy CMs among key candidates

Voting began on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, encompassing 40 constituencies across seven districts, including Jammu, the winter capital.

More than 3.9 million eligible voters will determine the fate of 415 candidates, including former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig. Tara Chand, a Congress veteran, is contesting from Chhamb.

Polling began at 7 am in 16 assembly constituencies across three border districts in north Kashmir under heavy security measures. Polling is set to close at 6 p.m.

The constituencies in the region include Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore, and Wagoora-Kreeri (Baramulla district); Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab, and Langate (Kupwara district); and Bandipora, Sonawari, and Gurez (Bandipora district). A total of 202 candidates are contesting in these 16 seats.

Over 400 security force companies, including paramilitary and armed police units, have been deployed to ensure a secure voting environment. Simultaneously, voting began in 24 assembly constituencies in the Jammu region, covering districts like Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua.

Notable candidates in this phase include Devender Singh Rana (Nagrota), Raman Bhalla (R S Pura), Usman Majid (Bandipora), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez), Taj Mohiuddin (Uri), Basharat Bukhari (Wagoora-Kreeri), Imran Ansari (Pattan), Ghulam Hassan Mir (Gulmarg), Choudhary Lal Singh (Basohli), Rajiv Jasrotia (Jasrota), and Manohar Lal Sharma (Billawar).

To enhance voter participation, the Election Commission has set up 5,060 polling stations, all of which feature webcasting. Of these, 974 are urban and 4,086 are rural polling stations. The commission has also introduced special initiatives to boost participation, including 240 'special' polling stations, 50 'pink' stations staffed by women, and 43 polling stations managed by persons with disabilities.

Additionally, there are 45 'green' polling stations promoting environmental awareness, 29 located near the Line of Control and the International Border for border residents, and 33 'unique' polling stations.

This election marks a significant milestone, as West Pakistani refugees, the Valmiki Samaj, and the Gorkha community will cast their votes in assembly polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. These groups had previously participated in the 2019 Block Development Council and 2020 District Development Council elections.

For migrant voters from the Kashmir division, 24 special polling stations have been set up—19 in Jammu, four in Delhi, and one in Udhampur.

The earlier phases of the election saw high voter engagement, with 61.38% turnout in the first phase on September 18 and 57.31% in the second phase on September 25. The results will be announced on October 8.