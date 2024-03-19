Judge M K Nagpal hearing Delhi excise policy case transferred

Special Judge MK Nagpal, who was presiding over cases related to the Delhi excise policy scam, has been transferred. He will now serve as the District Judge at Commercial Court-13, Central, Tis Hazari Courts. Judge Kaveri Baweja will take over his position.

Judge Nagpal has been overseeing the liquor policy case since it began. Notably, several prominent individuals, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and Telangana legislator K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, have been arrested in connection with the case.

While Sisodia and Singh are in judicial custody, Kavitha is under the remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to the transfer posting list issued by the Delhi High Court, a total of 27 judges, including Nagpal, from the Delhi Higher Judicial Services (DHJS) have been transferred.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a challenge in the Delhi High Court against the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, as per sources from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The case is scheduled to be heard tomorrow before a division bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait. The Enforcement Directorate had recently alleged, for the first time, that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was involved as a conspirator in the case.

