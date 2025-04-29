Justice BR Gavai to take over as CJI on May 14; President Murmu approves appointment

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to become the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on May 14, 2025, following the retirement of incumbent CJI Sanjiv Khanna on May 13. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan. ​

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment of Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the Chief Justice of India, effective May 14, 2025, on the social media platform.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from May 14, 2025," Meghwal wrote on X.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025. — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) April 29, 2025

Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Justice Gavai began his legal career in 1985. He served as a judge of the Bombay High Court from 2003 until his elevation to the Supreme Court in May 2019. During his tenure at the apex court, he has been part of several landmark judgments, including upholding the abrogation of Article 370, validating the 2016 demonetisation decision, and striking down the electoral bonds scheme. ​

Justice Gavai will be the second Dalit to hold the position of CJI, after Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, who served from 2007 to 2010. His term as Chief Justice will be relatively brief, concluding with his retirement on November 23, 2025, upon reaching the age of 65. ​