K Kavitha gave Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to AAP leaders: ED, deleted evidence from phone to conceal involvement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha allegedly conspired with the members of the so-called ‘South Group’ and AAP leaders to pay kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in its chargesheet.

The BRS leader received undue benefits in lieu of the kickbacks in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, India Today reported citing the ED chargesheet, which it accessed exclusively.

Kavitha, by way of conspiracy and formation of Indo Spirits, participated in the generation, acquisition and use of the proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 292.8 crore (100 crores as kickbacks to AAP leaders and 192.8 crore as profit of Indo Spirits), which was derived as a result of the conspiracy and payment of kickbacks, the probe agency claimed, adding that she allegedly participated in the transfer of proceeds of crime to government functionaries.

The ED chargesheet claimed that by showing Indo Spirits as a genuine business entity and acquiring the proceeds of crime of Rs 292.8 crore, she is involved in projecting the proceeds of crime as genuine profit from a legitimate business.

The ED had identified the total proceeds of crime at Rs 1,100 crore.

The BRS leader also received the proceeds of the crime of Rs 5.5 crore from Indo Spirits in the name of her associate Abhishek Boinpally, the probe agency alleged.

Kavitha deleted evidence and the contents of her mobile phone to conceal her role and involvement in the case, ED claimed in its chargesheet. It added that the BRS leader presented nine phones for the examination that were all formatted and had no data. She was evasive and couldn't give any explanation for those formatted phones, the agency claimed.

In the chargesheet, the investigating agency claimed that Buchi Babu, CA of K Kavitha in a statement revealed that an associate of the BRS leader was being asked to retract his statements given on 23.02.2023 and 28.03.2023 against Kavitha to ED.

The ED arrested Kavitha at her Hyderabad residence on March 15, and she was placed in judicial custody. Later, CBI also arrested the jailed BRS leader in the Delhi liquor policy case.

On December 1, 2022, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team recorded Kavitha's statement at her Hyderabad residence. The following day, the CBI served her notice under CrPC section 160, instructing her to participate in the probe slated for December 6. This forms part of the CBI's investigation into allegations of corruption in the Delhi Government's now-repealed excise policy.

Kavitha, 46, currently finds herself at the centre of controversy following her party's loss to Congress in the November 2023 Assembly elections. After her involvement in the Telangana separate state movement, Kavitha entered electoral politics in 2014.

She contested from the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency and achieved a landslide victory over Congress's two-time MP, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, by a margin of 1,67,184 votes.