'KCR wanted BJP leader BL Santhosh's arrest to get rid of ED case against Kavitha,' claims ex-DCP

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted the arrest of BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh to get rid of the Enforcement Directorate's probe against daughter Kavitha, former Deputy Commissioner of Police Radha Kishan Rao has claimed. Radha Kishan Rao is an accused in the phone-tapping scandal. He was arrested in March this year, as part of the ongoing probe in connection with the phone-tapping case and destroying certain computer systems and official data.

The former DCP has admitted to his involvement in the phone-tapping case, according to a confession allegedly made to the Hyderabad Police. He alleged that 'Peddayana' -- an indirect reference to KCR -- wanted the arrest of BL Santhosh in connection with the case of an alleged attempt to poach his party MLAs.

Rao claimed that the attempt was to force the BJP into a compromise to get rid of the ED case against the chief minister's daughter K Kavitha. BRS leader Kavitha was arrested by the ED in March for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.

"Later, the SIT was formed and KCR wanted the arrest of BL Santosh, BJP national level leader, to make the case strong so that BJP would come for a compromise, and it can be used to get rid of the ED case on his daughter MLC Kavitha," the confession report said as per India Today.

"However, due to the inefficiency of some Cyberabad police officers in Kerala, one important person escaped police apprehension... The case went to the High Court where no arrest orders were issued, and then the SIT case was transferred to CBI," the former DCP said, adding that 'Peddayana' was "very angry for not completing the work as per his expectations."

Radha Kishan Rao said his confession alleged that the extensive phone-tapping operation was directed by Prabhakar Rao, the Chief of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB). The SIB, under Prabhakar Rao's leadership, systematically targeted and gathered information on individuals considered threats to the BRS, the former DCP alleged. "This intelligence was then relayed to SIB DSP Praneeth Kumar, who monitored these individuals continuously to develop profiles that could be used to control and neutralise potential threats to the BRS party."

The Telangana High Court had transferred the investigation - into the case of an alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs - from the state SIT to the CBI. Three people -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy were named as accused in the case after a complaint was lodged by then BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against them on October 26, 2022.

The trio was arrested while they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of the ruling BRS to join the BJP. Subsequently, they were granted bail by the High Court. As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged the accused offered him Rs 100 crore, and in return, the legislator had to leave the TRS, now BRS, and contest as a BJP candidate in the subsequent Assembly election. They had allegedly asked Reddy to bring more BRS MLAs by offering Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)