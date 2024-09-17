Kailash Gahlot or Atishi? AAP to announce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's successor after MLAs meeting

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce the name of the new Delhi Chief Minister who will succeed Arvind Kejriwal today. The big announcement will come at 12 pm today after the MLAs meeting, the party said.

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 04:30 pm to formally submit his resignation. Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he would resign from the top post after 2 days and asserted he would return as CM only when people gave him a "certificate of honesty."

Delhi health minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the CM's seat belongs to Kejriwal, adding that the people of Delhi elected the latter and the CM's chair will continue to belong to him. "The person sitting on this chair until the next election is only a temporary occupant, like Bharat with Ram's sandals symbolising Ram's rightful position," Bharadwaj said.

Delhi CM post: Kailash Gahlot, Atishi, other contendors

Probable contendors for the post of the Delhi Chief Minister are Kailash Gahlot and Atishi. Former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal as well as Delhi Environment, Forest and wildlife, Development and General Administration Department Minister Gopal Rai are also among the contendors for the post.

Here's what works for them:

Kailash Gahlot

Being one of the seniormost AAP leaders, Kailash Gahlot could be offered the chance to become Kejriwal's successor. Gahlot is known for his work as Delhi's Transport Minister, especially for improving the city's transport infrastructure.

His work as the transport minister includes the expansion of bus service, introduction of electric buses and efforts to enhance road safety. He has also demonstrated his ability to manage large-scale projects and wade through bureaucratic complexities, which could help in effective governance.

Atishi

She was the most visible leader of the party after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor case. At present, Atishi is in charge of 14 departments, the highest among Cabinet ministers.

Some ministries she looks after include Water, Education, Finance, Planning, PWD, Power and Public Relations. She also served as the chairperson of the Delhi Assembly's standing committee on education.

Sunita Kejriwal

Kejriwal's wife was a prominent face in the party's Lok Sabha election campaigns in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. Sunita Kejriwal, who is also a former IRS officer, regularly read out her husband's messages to the people when Arvind Kejriwal was in prison.

She also participated in INDIA bloc's rallies in Delhi and Ranchi and condemned the BJP for targeting her husband. Since Sunita Kejriwal is not a member of the AAP, she will have to join the party and contest on one of the seats and get elected as an MLA within 3 months if she occupies the top post.

Gopal Rai

Due to his experience as a student activism and in Delhi politics, Rai is known for his deep connection with Delhi's working class communities. His expertise in labour rights and efforts to address environmental issues as the Delhi Environment, Forest and wildlife, Development and General Administration Department Minister have resonated with a broad spectrum of voters.