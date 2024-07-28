Kangana Ranaut condemns Last Supper parody at Olympics opening ceremony: ‘Blasphemous’ 

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has criticised the Paris Olympics organisers for featuring a drag queen performance in the opening ceremony, which appeared to parody Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper”. The grand event, held in Paris, kicked off on Friday evening with a four-hour-long ceremony, where India is represented by 117 athletes.

The organisers faced backlash on social media for the drag performance involving 18 performers, including three well-known Drag Race France queens, who posed behind a long table with the Seine River and Eiffel Tower in the background. A large serving tray with a scantily dressed man painted in sparkling blue was also featured.

In an Instagram post, the Bollywood actor, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket, called the act a “hyper-sexualised, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper”, criticising its portrayal of Jesus’s last meal with his apostles before his crucifixion. She also condemned the inclusion of an apparent child in the performance.

“The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a child in their hyper-sexualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance,” Ranaut wrote. “They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked Olympics in 2024. Shame.”

The Mandi MP also questioned the relevance of sexuality to the Olympics, saying, “I am not against homosexuality but this is beyond me how Olympics is related to any sexuality?? Why games, sports participation of all nations to claim human excellence being taken over by sex?? Why can’t sex stay in our bedrooms?? Why does it have to be a national identity?... This is bizarre!!”

The organisers explained the act in a post on X, stating, “Olympics: The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

Billionaire Elon Musk had also criticised the performance on X, calling it “extremely disrespectful to Christians.”

The Paris Olympics will run until August 11.