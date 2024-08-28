Kangana Ranaut: 'Rahul Gandhi only chasing a chair, he's a mess'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is a failed leader and he is only chasing a chair, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said on Wednesday. In an exclusive interview with India Today, the actor, whose film 'Emergency is expected to be released this year, said that Rahul Gandhi is a "mess" and is only a "chasing a chair".

The actor also said that during the controversy regarding Gandhi using a Lord Shiva picture in Parliament to attack the central government, all she could think was that he "should be tested for drugs". "He is a mess. He is a mess in his speeches, (and) in his conduct," she said.

Ranaut also said that Rahul Gandhi was not "carving his own path to get to the point". "He has a very different path than Indira Gandhi. It seems that he doesn't have a decisive idea of who he is as a leader. He is only chasing a chair, and every time he is changing his path," she told India Today TV.

Ranaut also targeted the West Bengal government for its handling of the Kolkata rape and murder case. She alleged that the state government was in hand in gloves with criminals and shady people to protect its vote bank.

The Mandi MP praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for handling such cases, saying that fear is the only solution. "I am proud of him (Yogi Adityanath)," Ranaut said.