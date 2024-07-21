Kanwar Yatra Order: Muslim and Hindu shop owners remove staff as they can't afford hiring, small dhabas worry about income loss

The Kanwar Yatra ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government has created a storm as opposition parties, civil society and even some ruling alliance leaders have voiced their concerns over how it is going to affect the overall businesses of small and medium enterprises.

Brijesh Pal, a daily wager, who used to work at a roadside dhaba in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar during the two months of Shravan, said that he has been affected by the order as the Muslim owner has asked him to leave as he could not afford to hire extra staff, PTI reported.

Related Articles

“It was a good source of income as finding other jobs in this season is very difficult because construction and farm work don’t happen much in the monsoon season where I could get a job as a labourer,” Pal told PTI.

“I joined the ‘dhaba’ a week ago but now the owner has asked me to look for work elsewhere,” he said. to help his Muslim owner manage the heavy footfall of customers, mainly the Kanwariyas.

Small fruit vendors and dhabas are worried that their earnings will be significantly affected by this decision.

Arsalan, the owner of a dhaba, expressed concern that Kanwariyas might avoid eating at his establishment because of his Muslim name.

“My dhaba is named Baba ka Dhaba, like every third dhaba on this route. More than half of my staff are Hindus. We serve only vegetarian food here and even avoid using garlic and onion during Shravan (monsoon).

“Still, as the owner, I had to display my name. I have also decided to change the name of the dhaba. I fear that Kanwariyas after looking at a Muslim name will not come and eat at my place,” the Muslim owner of the shop explained to PTI. "With such limited business, I cannot afford to hire extra staff this year,” Arsalan explained.

Every year during 'Shravan' (the monsoon season), millions of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel to Haridwar to collect water from the Ganga.

The order has affected not only the earnings of Muslim owners and their employees but also Muslim staff working in eateries owned by Hindus.

Animesh Tyagi, who owns a roadside eatery near the main market in Khatauli, said, “A Muslim man used to work at the tandoor in my restaurant. But because of this issue, I asked him to leave to avoid any trouble. I have now hired a Hindu man to work at the tandoor.”

Several other dhaba owners have also expressed frustration over the lack of clear instructions in the government order regarding the display of names at their establishments.

“The administration issued an order but didn't provide any specifics. There are no guidelines on the size and font for the owner's name,” said Deepak Pandit, who operates a tea stall along the Kanwar Yatra route in the district.