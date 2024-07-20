'They want to finish rights of Muslims, Dalits...': Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP govt in UP after Kanwar Yatra order

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the People's Democratic Party, on Saturday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for instructing food shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. She accused the BJP of trying to undermine the rights of Muslims, Dalits, and other communities.

"Our Constitution gives equal rights and it does not discriminate against anyone. They (BJP) are violating the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi rightly said that if they cross 400 (seats in Lok Sabha elections) then they are going to destroy the Constitution. These people came down from 350 to 240 but still they did not learn the lesson," Mufti said.

"I think the people who voted for them in this election must have got the hint that they want to destroy the Constitution at any cost. They want to finish the rights of Muslims, Dalits and then other sections because they want to create a different system here," she added.

The PDP chief expressed her satisfaction that people are speaking out on this issue. She added, "I am happy that everyone is raising their voice on this. Modi ji should also clarify whether he supports this or not."

In response to the controversy in Uttar Pradesh, the Haridwar Police Administration ordered restaurant owners to display their names along the Kanwar Yatra route.

Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also criticized this decision and called for the court to take action on the matter.

He called these orders "social crimes" and warned that they could harm the peaceful environment of the region.

Earlier, Muzaffarnagar Police stated that they have asked all eateries to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees. They emphasized that the order is not meant to create "religious discrimination"

"During the Shravan Kanwar Yatra, a large number of Kanwariyas from neighbouring states, via Western Uttar Pradesh, collect water from Haridwar and pass through Muzaffarnagar district. During the holy month of Shravan, many people, especially Kanwariyas, abstain from certain food items in their diet," the Muzaffarnagar police stated.

"In the past, such instances have come to light where some shopkeepers selling all types of food items on Kanwar Marg named their shops in such a way that it created confusion among the Kanwariyas and created a law and order situation. To prevent such a recurrence and in view of the faith of the devotees, hotels, dhabas and shopkeepers selling food items on Kanwar Marg have been requested to voluntarily display the names of their owners and employees. The intention of this order is not to create any kind of religious discrimination but only to facilitate the devotees passing through Muzaffarnagar district, counter allegations and save the law and order situation. This system has been prevalent in the past, too," it added.