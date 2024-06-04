Karimnagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar wins with a margin of 2.25 lakh votes

Since its formation in 1952, the Karimnagar seat was dominated by Congress, but the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as a formidable player with the party’s founder K Chandrashekar Rao securing the seat multiple times. In the last three elections, the Karimnagar electorate elected Congress candidate in 2009, TRS in 2014 and the BJP in 2019.

KARIMNAGAR LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2024 LATEST UPDATE:

KARIMNAGAR SEAT DECLARED: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar wins with a vote margin of over 2.25 lakh

BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar is leading with a margin of 1.27 lakh votes over INC's Velichala Rajender Rao

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, once a Congress stronghold, elected candidates from the Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The voter turnout was recorded at 69.78 percent.

The Challengers

BJP has fielded Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. Kumar, who is the National General Secretary of the party, has previously held the position of state president of BJP in Telangana.

He is relying on the “good work” he has done in the last five years, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal appeal. His main challenger is B Vinod Kumar of BRS.

Congress has fielded Velichala Rajender Rao as their representative.

In 2019, the BJP served the BRS a major upset by winning the Karimnagar seat with a margin of more than 90,000 votes. This loss particularly stung the regional party as the seat was once held by former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who continues to have a soft spot for it to date.

For the BJP, Karimnagar represents a prestige battle, and the party is keen to buck the recent trend of the constituency changing its MP each election.

Demographic composition

There are 16,51,534 voters from the constituency of which 22 percent are from urban areas, while rural voters comprise 78 percent. The SC and ST voters comprise 18.9 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

As per the religious demography, there are 93.3 percent Hindus, while Muslims constitute 6.7 percent of the population.