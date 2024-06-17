Karnataka BJP leader M B Bhanuprakash dies of cardiac arrest during protest against hike in petrol

BJP leader and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash died on June 17 while protesting against the hike of petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka. Bhanuprakash (69) died of cardiac arrest during the protest in Shivamogga organised by BJP.

He had earlier served as the party's state vice-president and district president. Bhanuprakash led the protest in Shivamogga and addressed the workers.

"He collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest while getting into his car. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved," police said.

The protest was called after the Karnataka government led by Congress hiked sales tax forpetrol and diesel to 29.84 percent and 18.44 percent, respectively. The revision resulted in an increase of petrol and diesel rates by Rs 3 and Rs 3.05 approximately across the state.

The revised prices came into immediate effect on June 15.

Notably, Karnataka became the first state to revise fuel prices after the Lok Sabha elections.

Protesting the hike in prices, BJP state unit president BY Vijayendra on June 15 had said the party would hold a state-wide protest on Monday (June 17) against the government's decision, which led to a rise in petrol and diesel prices.

While addressing the media, the BJP state president said, "We urge the Chief Minister to withdraw this decision immediately. Tomorrow, we have organised protests across the state, and we will not keep quiet until the hike is revoked."

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defended the government's decision. He said that the fuel price was still lower than in states like Maharashtra and others.