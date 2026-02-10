Karnataka Congress crisis: No confusion on leadership, says Shivakumar; tells leaders to ‘shut their mouths’

Amid renewed speculation over a possible change of guard in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar firmly denied any ambiguity over the state’s leadership, saying he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have already discussed the matter with the Congress high command and warning party leaders against fuelling controversy with public statements.

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Shivakumar’s remarks come as the simmering power tussle within the ruling Congress resurfaced, triggered by comments from Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra, who recently asserted that his father would complete the full five-year term as chief minister.

“There is no confusion. Others may have confusion, I don’t have any confusion,” Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, told reporters in Bengaluru before leaving for New Delhi.

Stressing party discipline, he reminded leaders of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s earlier directive. “Kharge had said it would be good if everyone shut their mouth. We should all abide by it,” he said.

Shivakumar cautioned that the statements, whether for or against him by ministers or legislators were harming the party. “Such comments won’t help anyone. They are damaging the Congress,” he added.

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Responding to a question on why Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain was issued a notice for backing him publicly while no action was taken against Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar deflected responsibility to the party leadership. “Let’s ask the high command about it,” he said. Hussain had earlier been served a notice for his remarks favouring Shivakumar’s elevation.

Speculation over a leadership change has intensified since the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025. The buzz has also been linked to an alleged “power-sharing” understanding between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar during government formation in 2023.

Shivakumar said his Delhi visit was primarily to attend AICC meetings related to upcoming elections, including preparations for the Assam polls, where he has been appointed senior observer. He dismissed talk of a snub for skipping the CM’s pre-budget meetings, clarifying that he had sought Siddaramaiah’s permission and that officials from his departments would attend.

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Asked if he expected “good news” from Delhi, Shivakumar struck a philosophical note: “Every day is good news for me, every day is difficult too. We have to face obstacles and continue our work.”